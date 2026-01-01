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    Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with yellow handle and black spool, mounted on a metal bracket.

    Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 m

    Part number: 6.392-106.0

    Automatic hose reel of durable plastic. Painted steel bracket. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
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