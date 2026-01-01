Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.392-076.0Automatic stainless steel hose reel. With swivel holder. Suitable for 20 m high-pressure hose.
Length (m)
20
Temperature (°C)
max. 150
Max. Pressure (bar)
200
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
17.1
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com