Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +D75 | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.161-433.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Brush motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
750
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
950
Fresh/dirty water tank ( )
110 110
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
4500
Practical area performance (m²/h)
3150
Battery type
Maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 170
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
230
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 6
Climbing ability (%)
10
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (kg / g/cm²)
75 / 40
aisle turning width (cm)
175
Water consumption (l/min)
5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
59
Weight without accessories (kg)
379
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1635 x 975 x 1265
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas