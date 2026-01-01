Scrubber drier B 110 R Bp Pack Classic +R75 | Kärcher

The very easy to use, battery powered ride-on scrubber dryer B 110 R Classic features a squeegee with market leading suction performance as well as a 75 centimetre wide roller brush head with time saving pre-sweeping function – both made of high quality die-cast aluminium. 110-litre tanks for fresh and dirty water not only enable longer working periods, but also area performance of up to 4,500 square metres per hour. Thanks to its compact construction design, the B 110 R Classic is very agile and is therefore also very suitable for cleaning angled areas. The integrated daytime running lights ensure the best overview and visibility. The high contact pressure of the rollers ensures excellent cleaning results and, if necessary, they can be changed quickly and easily. A large display for setting all important functions in over 30 languages and easy-to-understand, colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use. The intelligent KIK key system for individual assignment of access rights to the machine's functions also prevents unwanted operating errors.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Large, colour display No separate battery charger necessary. Convenient and easy handling. Can be used with various battery types. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.