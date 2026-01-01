Scrubber drier B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90 | Kärcher

Robust, compact, manoeuvrable, battery-powered: our battery-powered B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively under tough, everyday working conditions with its indispensable features and excellent standard equipment. The DOSE detergent dosing system, the eco!efficiency mode and the speed-responsive water dosing system all help to conserve resources and to perform cleaning tasks cost-effectively. The Auto-Fill function saves time when filling the 150 l fresh water tank, while the automatic tank rinsing system makes it easier to clean the waste water tank. With a working width of 90 cm, a working speed of 8 km/h with steering angle sensor and the new, extremely robust die-cast aluminium squeegee, the machine offers exceptional area performance of 7,200 m²/h. A daytime running light improves visibility and the extremely robust steel impact protection with large deflecting rollers reliably protect the user and machine. The B 150 R is very easy to operate thanks to its large colour display with 30 languages, as well as its colour-coded control elements. To ensure safety, the machine also has the patented KIK key system which enables different user rights and therefore virtually rules out operator errors.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Brush head with disc system Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change. Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard. Disc models, especially for smooth floors. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. Up to 40 percent longer runtime of the battery. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Patented tank rinsing system Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank. Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose. Better hygiene. With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.