Scrubber drier B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90 | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.246-158.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Electric
Working width, brushes (mm)
900
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1180 - 1180
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
150 150
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
7200
Practical area performance (m²/h)
5040
Battery type
low maintenance
Battery (V / Ah)
36 / 240
Battery run time (h)
5
Battery charging time (h)
7
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h)
8
Climbing ability (%)
10
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (kg / g/cm²)
94 / 89
aisle turning width (cm)
181
Water consumption (l/min)
7
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
67
Rated input power (W)
2400
Permissible total weight (kg)
957
Software updates available until
2032-01-01
Weight without accessories (kg)
218
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1700 x 1070 x 1420
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas