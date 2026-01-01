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    Scrubber drier B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+R85 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel and seat, designed for commercial cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+R85

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-159.0

    • 150 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 85 cm roller brush head, 8 km/h speed
    • 240 Ah wet batteries, run time of up to 5 h, max. 6800 m²/h, tank rinsing system
    • Speed-responsive dosing, braking when cornering, numerous options
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