Scrubber drier B 150 R Bp Pack DOSE+SSD+240Ah Wet+R+R85 | Kärcher

Operated by a powerful 240 Ah lead-acid battery, our B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer performs impressively during tough, everyday cleaning applications and achieves an area performance of up to 6,800 m² per hour – at a working speed of 8 km/h. The 85 cm-wide roller brush head with a pre-sweeping function and the latest-generation squeegee for optimal vacuuming results are both made from high-quality, robust aluminium. The machine has 2,150 l tanks for fresh and waste water, which are quick to fill and convenient to clean thanks to the Auto-Fill function, as well as the DOSE detergent dosing system which conserves resources. The speed-responsive water dosing system also conserves resources. It reduces the water supply even when cornering and, together with the steering angle sensor, increases safety. The large colour display means that the machine is easy to operate. Moreover, the integrated KIK key system helps to rule out operator errors. A daytime running light, which is fitted as standard and is visible from a distance, and robust, steel impact protection also protect the user and machine during operation.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Patented tank rinsing system Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank. Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose. Better hygiene. Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Quick and easy setting changes possible. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.