Summer-ready starts here! SHOP MAY DEALS

    Grey Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel and cleaning brushes visible underneath.

    Scrubber drier

    B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+240Ah Wet+Rins+D90

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-274.0

    • 220 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 90 cm disc brush head, 10 km/h speed
    • 240 Ah wet battery, run time of up to 5 h, max. 9000 m²/h, built-in charger
    • Speed-responsive dosing, braking when cornering, tank rinsing
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