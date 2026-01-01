Equipped with a powerful, latest-generation, die-cast aluminium squeegee, a disc brush head with a 90 cm working width, a steering angle sensor for increased safety at working speeds of 10 km/h, the resource-conserving DOSE detergent dosing system and the speed-responsive water dosing system, our compact B 220 R ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with outstanding cleaning results. And it is also extremely easy and safe to use. Among other things, this is thanks to the large, 30-language colour display and the patented KIK key system, which can be used to assign different users different access rights and therefore can rule out operator errors. The machine also comes with the Auto-Fill function for quickly filling the 220 l fresh water tank, as well as the automatic tank rinsing system, which makes it convenient to clean the waste water tank. Its built-in charger makes it easier to charge the powerful 240 Ah battery. A daytime running light is also integrated as standard for improved visibility.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Brush head with disc system Disc brushes and pad drive boards are easy to change. Disc brushes available in different levels of hardness: soft, medium and hard. Disc models, especially for smooth floors. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Patented tank rinsing system Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank. Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose. Better hygiene. Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Easier use and shorter learning curve.