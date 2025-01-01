Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel, grey body, and visible brushes at the front.

    Scrubber drier

    B 200 R Bp Pack DOSE+SB+240Ah Wet+Ri+R85

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-275.0

    Make an enquiry