Country: Ireland
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.246-275.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Electric
Working width of brushes (mm)
850 - 850
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1180 - 1180
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
220 220
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
8500
Battery type
low maintenance
Battery (V / Ah)
36 / 240
Battery runtime (h)
5
Battery charging time (h)
7
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h)
10
Climbing ability (%)
10
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1300
Brush contact pressure (kg)
97
Water consumption (l/min)
7
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
67 - 67
Rated input power (W)
2600
Total permissible weight (kg)
994
Weight without accessories (kg)
230
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1925 x 909 x 1420
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
