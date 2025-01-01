Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.480-254.0Equipped with a battery, charger and 100 cm disc brush head: the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack delivers an exceptional cleaning performance in tough industrial applications.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (cm)
100
Working width, vacuuming ( )
114
Tank of fresh/dirty water ( )
260 260
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
10000
Practical area performance (m²)
7000
Battery type
low maintenance
Battery (V / Ah)
36 / 630
Battery runtime (h)
5
Battery charging time (h)
12
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 10
Climbing ability (%)
15
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
140
Brush contact pressure (kg / g/cm²)
130 / 42
Aisle turning width (cm)
212
Water consumption (l/min)
9
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
73
Total permissible weight (kg)
1840
Weight without accessories (kg)
1380
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1950 x 1180 x 1570
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas