    Grey Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with steering wheel and seat, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    B 260 R I Bp Pack+D100+DOSE

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.480-254.0

    Equipped with a battery, charger and 100 cm disc brush head: the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack delivers an exceptional cleaning performance in tough industrial applications.
