Scrubber drier B 50 W Bp Pack 80Ah Li+FC+D51+DOSE+Rinse+Autofill | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.533-239.0
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
50 50
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
3060
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1840
Battery type
Li-ion
Battery (V / Ah)
25.6 / 90
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 6
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
140
Brush contact pressure (kg / g/cm²)
29 / 32
aisle turning width (mm)
1400
Water consumption (l/min)
2.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Permissible total weight (kg)
245
Weight without accessories (kg)
173
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1367 x 609 x 1082
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas