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    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and handle, featuring a brush attachment at the rear.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 43/25 C Classic Bp Pack 76 Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.515-403.0

    • 25 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 43 cm disc brush, propulsion by brush
    • Off-board charger + 80 Ah AGM battery, 2 h run time, max. 1720 m²/h
    • Extremely compact and manoeuvrable machine
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