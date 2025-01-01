The BD 43/35 C Ep is a mains-operated scrubber dryer with disc technology, which makes this machine very affordable. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features: it has an impressive working width of 43 cm, a 35 litre tank volume and is easy to operate thanks to the EASY-Operation system with distinctive, yellow controls. It is also whisper-quiet and easy to clean. The manoeuvrable BD 43/35 C Ep is ideal for small and very cluttered areas up to 900 m². Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned.

Robust and durable control elements Designed for daily use. Robust, durable, reliable machine. Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Brief familiarisation stages Easy to use, colour coded control elements Small, compact machine Extremely manoeuvrable machine Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned. Large tank volume for long work intervals Large tank volume for long work intervals without interruption. For very efficient and economical cleaning. Home Base system Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc. Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board. Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class Excellent price-performance ratio. Reduced to the most important features. Yellow, clearly visible control elements Yellow control elements simplify operation and reduce teach-in time. Mains-operated machine Low weight low initial outlay. Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.