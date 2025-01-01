Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.515-401.0Mains-operated and affordable: the scrubber dryer with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².
Drive type
Mains operation
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width of brushes (mm)
430
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
750
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
35 35
Theoretical area performance (ft²/hr)
1720
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1250
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
30 - 40 / 26.5 - 28.5
Water consumption (l/min)
2.7
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
70
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Rated input power (W)
1400
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
48
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
Equipment
