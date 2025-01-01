Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Kärcher floor scrubber with grey body, yellow accents, and handle, featuring a brush attachment at the rear.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 43/35 C Classic Ep

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.515-401.0

    Mains-operated and affordable: the scrubber dryer with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².
