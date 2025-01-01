Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.161-071.0Easy to use, manoeuvrable, battery powered ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush. Batteries and charger set are included.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm)
510
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
900
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
70 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
2805
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2000
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 105
Battery runtime (h)
2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
95 - 253 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
13 / 20
Aisle turning width (mm)
1650
Water consumption (l/min)
2.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
66
Rated input power (W)
1400
Total permissible weight (kg)
345
Weight without accessories (kg)
100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1310 x 590 x 1060
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas