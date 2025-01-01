Our battery powered micro ride-on scrubber drier with disc brush technology is extremely easy to manoeuvre and transport, thanks to its slim, compact design - it boasts a tiny 1.6m turning circle and can easily negotiate lifts. Driven by powerful 105 Ah batteries, this affordable entry-level model delivers a practical and price-competitive alternative to walk-behind machines (batteries and charger set included). Its simple operation and colour-coded control elements are as impressive as the many more sophisticated features. Featuring a Home Base kit, manual cleaning tools can travel with the operator - options include a bin bag holder and a pre-sweep mop - making the machine a flexible solution for cleaning operatives multi-tasking on a single shift.

Easy operation Clear control panel with self-explanatory symbols Brief familiarisation stages Easy to use, colour coded control elements Disc brush engineering Robust design with integrated disc brush head Large working width allowing for high area performance Brush replacement via pedal ejection. Compact and slim design Extremely manoeuvrable machine Clear sight of surfaces to be cleaned Easy to transport. Optional accessories: pre-sweep mop Picks up dry dirt, enhancing the cleaning process Helps to prevent blockages in the suction channel. Lithium-ion batteries optionally available Time saving: Can be fully charged in two hours, depending on the battery charger. Can also be topped up between full charges. Lifetime is several times longer than lead acid batteries or gel batteries. Instead of the usual 80% provided by conventional batteries, it can use the battery's entire capacity.