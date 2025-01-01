Despite its large 75-litre tank volume, our battery powered BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is surprisingly compact and manoeuvrable. This makes the versatile, robust machine suitable for a huge variety of cleaning applications. The integrated, maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery also means you can easily clean for longer. It is extremely easy to use and maintain, and boasts high-quality equipment features such as the dual-disk brush head, the aluminium squeegee, and many other useful features.

The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions. Extremely simple operating concept All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs. Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times. Compact and robust design Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview. Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment. Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed. Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate. High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal. Maintenance-free 170 Ah AGM battery and external battery charger included as standard Straightforward battery technology for use in a wide range of situations. Enables long work activities. Increases efficiency and productivity.