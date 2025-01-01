Free Shipping Over €50
Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.127-019.0Easy to use, robust design, long runtime: Our BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is impressively versatile and boasts a 170 Ah AGM battery.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm)
705
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1030
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
75 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
3525
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2115
Battery type
maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 170
Battery runtime (h)
3
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Driving speed (km/h)
max. 5
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
20.4 - 34 / 30 - 50
Aisle turning width (mm)
1550
Water consumption (l/min)
2.75
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
63 - 65
Rated input power (W)
1850
Total permissible weight (kg)
325
Weight without accessories (kg)
100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1445 x 750 x 1065
Scope of supply
Equipment
