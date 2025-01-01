Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with dual brushes, large wheels, and ergonomic handle, designed for professional cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-019.0

    Easy to use, robust design, long runtime: Our BD 70/75 W Bp Pack Classic push scrubber drier is impressively versatile and boasts a 170 Ah AGM battery.
    Make an enquiry