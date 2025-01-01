Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Grey Kärcher floor scrubber with dual brushes, wheels, and handle, designed for professional cleaning tasks.

    Scrubber drier

    BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-018.0

    The BD 80/100 W Bp Classic is a robust and reliable classic walk-behind machine with traction. It focuses on simplicity, reliability and user-friendly operation.
