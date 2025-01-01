With our hand-guided walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 80/100 W Bp Pack Classic, not only is the powerful battery already on board, but the compatible battery charger is also supplied. In order to overcome even the toughest jobs, highly used components such as disc brush head and squeegee are made from solid die-cast aluminium. The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, the excellent overview, as well as the simple operation, contribute to the high level of user-friendliness. With a working width of 80 centimetres and a large 100 litre tank, this results in an area performance of up to 4800 m² per hour. The contact pressure of the disc brushes can be manually adapted from 40 to 68 kilogrammes for removing intensive soiling.

Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminium Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions. Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stages Can be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required. Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors. Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating. Efficient and powerful 300 Watt traction motor Helps to effortlessly tackle inclines and saves the operator a great deal of effort. Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer. Coloured, clearly visible operating elements Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time. Clever Home Base system Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc. Inexpensive machine from the Classic range Outstanding value for money.