Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.127-018.0The BD 80/100 W Bp Classic is a robust and reliable classic walk-behind machine with traction. It focuses on simplicity, reliability and user-friendly operation.
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Traction motor
Working width of brushes (mm)
810
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1090
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
100 100
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
4000
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2400
Battery type
maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 285
Battery runtime (h)
4.75
Power supply for battery charger (V / Hz)
220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm² / kg)
21.3 - 36.2 / 40 - 69
Aisle turning width (mm)
1650
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Rated input power (W)
1900
Total permissible weight (kg)
435
Weight without accessories (kg)
110.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1500 x 835 x 1065
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas