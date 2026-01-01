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    Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher gutter cleaner attachment with adjustable handle, viewed from the side.

    Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm

    Part number: 9.212-021.0

    Flexible duster inclining up to 270°, with universal clip and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.
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