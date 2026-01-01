Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 9.212-021.0Flexible duster inclining up to 270°, with universal clip and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.
Material
Aluminium / PP / rubber
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.3
Package weight (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
600 x 60
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
600 x 60 x 20
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas