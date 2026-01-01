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    Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm | Kärcher

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    Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-376.0

    Flexible, easier to bend feather duster in a set with a 60 cm microfibre cleaning cloth from Kärcher. The duster facilitates the removal of dust from hard-to-reach places.
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