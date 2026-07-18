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    Blasting Abrasive, coarse | Kärcher

    Large white bag with Kärcher label, containing cleaning product for floor care. Bag is crumpled and sealed.

    Blasting Abrasive, coarse

    Part number: 6.295-565.0

    Spray agent with a granulation of 0.25–1.4 mm. Highly effective on steel, granite, aerated and exposed aggregated concrete. Also ideal for removing rust, paint and graffiti.
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