Blasting Abrasive, coarse | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-565.0Spray agent with a granulation of 0.25–1.4 mm. Highly effective on steel, granite, aerated and exposed aggregated concrete. Also ideal for removing rust, paint and graffiti.
Packaging size (kg)
25
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
25.2
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas