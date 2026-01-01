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    Boron carbide nozzle, for machines as of 1000 l/h | Kärcher

    Silver cylindrical metal pin with a small hole at one end, resting on a white surface.

    Boron carbide nozzle, for machines as of 1000 l/h

    Part number: 6.415-083.0

    In addition to nozzle packs. Very wear-resistant nozzle with boron carbide chuck for continuous-duty operation.
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