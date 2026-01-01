Scrubber drier BR 45/22 C BP Pack | Kärcher

Even in large spaces, there are often still some tight spaces to navigate due to cluttering. This is when our BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber dryer really comes into its own. Featuring a roller brush head with KART (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology), which can be rotated by 200° in either direction, combined with a large working width, it is exceptionally manoeuvrable – making it the ideal choice for heavily cluttered areas. At the same time, the brush and squeegee are always positioned transverse to the direction of travel – for a higher area performance and an even cleaning result. Compared with conventional lead batteries, the built-in high-performance lithium-ion batteries offer up to three times longer service life. What’s more, they are completely maintenance-free. The run time can be increased further still by using the innovative eco!efficiency mode – which also reduces the operating noise by around 40 per cent. The HEPA filter, available as an optional extra, cleans the exhaust air from the dirty water, making it suitable for use even in areas with strict hygiene requirements.

Brush head rotatable by +/-200° with KART technology for added convenience around corners Extremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for heavily furnished areas. The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner. If necessary, it can also clean and vacuum in reverse. Includes high-performance on-board charger The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time. Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode. Includes sweeping function Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step. Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts. Ensures optimal operation of the squeegee. Includes a high-performance lithium-ion battery Completely maintenance-free even with triple the service life of conventional batteries. Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary. Also suitable for multiple shift operation. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Saves resources and extends the run time by up to 50%. 40% quieter. Reduced CO₂ emissions. Compact machine Can be moved away from the wall at a 90° angle. No overhanging elements. Easy handling. Very low machine weight Easy to transport, even over longer distances. Easier to transport in vehicles. Folding handlebar Compact for easy storage. Can even be transported in small vehicles. Handlebar height-adjustable Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights. Roller technology High contact pressure for removing stubborn soiling. Ideal for cleaning crevices and textured surfaces. Uniform cleaning result.