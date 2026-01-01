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    Scrubber drier BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional floor scrubber with grey body, black wheels, and yellow accents, designed for industrial cleaning.

    Scrubber drier

    BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.127-043.0

    • 100 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 85 cm roller brush, traction drive
    • Max. 4250 m²/h
    • Brush head and squeegee made from robust aluminium
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