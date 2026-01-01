Scrubber drier BR 85/100 W Classic Bp Pack 170Ah | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.127-043.0
Drive type
Battery
Working width, brushes (mm)
850
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
1090
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
100 100
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
4250
Practical area performance (m²/h)
2550
Battery type
Maintenance-free
Battery (V / Ah)
24 / 170
Battery run time (h)
2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
1200
Brush contact pressure (kg / g/cm²)
49.5 / 155
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
63 - 65
Rated input power (W)
2350
Weight without accessories (kg)
110
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1525 x 910 x 1065
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas