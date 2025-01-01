Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Carpet cleaner
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.008-057.0Easy to use deep spray-extraction carpet cleaning machine
Area performance (Deep cleaning / interim cleaning "iCapsol") (m²/h)
150
Air flow (l/s)
46
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
300 / 30
Spray pressure, deep cleaning (bar)
3.5
Spray rate, deep cleaning (l/min)
1
Working width, vacuuming (mm)
315
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
15 / 17
Turbine capacity (W)
1130
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
76
Weight without accessories (kg)
36
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
920 x 360 x 750
Scope of supply
Equipment
Product information