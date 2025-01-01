Free Shipping Over €50
Carpet cleaner
Part number: 1.008-062.0The BRC 40/22 C is a new carpet cleaner which provides between 30 - 60% productivity improvement in addition to reduced drying times.
Area performance (Deep cleaning / interim cleaning "iCapsol") (m²/h)
500 / 900
Air flow (l/s)
47
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
290 / 29
Spray pressure, interim cleaning (bar)
3.5
Spray pressure, deep cleaning (bar)
7
Spray rate, interim cleaning (l/min)
0.38
Spray rate, deep cleaning (l/min)
2.5
Working width, vacuuming (cm)
48
Tank of fresh/dirty water (l)
22 / 19
Turbine capacity (W)
1200
Motor rating of brush motor (W)
400
Weight without accessories (kg)
44.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
50.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
889 x 470 x 1118
Scope of supply
Equipment
