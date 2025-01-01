Kärcher’s BRC 40/22 multi-purpose carpet cleaner. It’s never been easier and more enjoyable to clean your carpets! Designed to be the ultimate in manoeuvrability and productivity, the BRC 40/22 is driving innovation forward. Enjoy the superior ergonomics of extracting while walking forward. The extractor deck rotates to allow cleaning in any direction. This new carpet cleaner provides between 30 - 60% productivity improvement in addition to reduced drying times. Our cleaning technology provides productive interim & deep carpet cleaning all in one machine.

200° rotatable cleaning head A carpet roller brush supports thorough cleaning. Extremely easy to manoeuvre even on cluttered surfaces. For deep and intermediate carpet cleaning For both deep cleaning and intermediate cleaning applications on carpets. Deep cleaning of carpets with the cleaning roller supports cleaning of carpet fibres. Optional hand nozzle For cleaning corners or for spray extraction of chairs and cushions. Integrated sweep bin Reliably collects loose carpet fibres, hair and other particles lying on the surface. Reduces squeegee blockages, thus reducing service costs. Forwards working direction only Prevention of unnecessary empty runs. Up to 30% higher area performance than conventional spray extraction machines.