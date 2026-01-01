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    Broom PVC 80 cm | Kärcher

    Wooden broom head with black bristles and a metal connector for a handle, isolated on a white background.

    Broom PVC 80 cm

    Part number: 6.999-375.0

    Robust industrial broom for outside areas. With wooden stock, hard PVC bristles and metal holder. Suitable for all surfaces and types of dirt. 
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