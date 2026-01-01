Brush hard | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.960-133.0Brush with hard bristles for cleaning industry facades and floor coverings and removing coarse dirt. Simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Connecting Thread
M 18
Colour
green
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas