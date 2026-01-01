Brush medium | Kärcher

Quick and direct connection to a water-bearing telescopic lance or a high-pressure lance from Kärcher, the brush with medium-hard bristles is perfect for the efficient cleaning of facades, roller shutters and also textile fabrics. A 25° high-pressure nozzle is integrated for the high-pressure application, whereas applications with pure water are made possible with a corresponding nozzle kit. The brush also has supporting bristles for the correct contact pressure.

Easy-to-understand colour coding The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush. Versatile fields of application Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner. Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water. With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.