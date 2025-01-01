BVL 3/1 Bp Backpack Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 1.394-300.0Kärcher BVL 3/1 Bp*: Ultra-lightweight, cordless backpack vacuum. Powerful, ergonomic, easy to carry. 3L capacity, part of our 36V Battery Power Universe (*battery&charger sold seperately)
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l)
3
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
65
Air flow (l/s)
35.4
Nominal power (W)
350
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
189 / 18.9
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Performance per battery charge (m²)
approx. 120 approx. 130
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 52 max. 31 max. 73 max. 41
Charging current (A)
2.5
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
220 x 317 x 450
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
