BVL 3/1 Bp Backpack Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Kärcher BVL 3/1 Bp backpack vacuum cleaner: Designed for professionals who need ultimate portability and power in confined spaces. Ideal for cleaning cinemas, airplanes, offices, stairs, and more. Ultra-Lightweight & Ergonomic: Weighing under 5kg with an ergonomic design, comfortable carrying frame, and waist-strap controls. Cordless Freedom: Clean anywhere without restrictions. The powerful battery (sold separately) provides long runtime for uninterrupted cleaning. Powerful Performance: Strong suction for efficient cleaning on various surfaces. Eco!efficiency mode with up to 73 min run time. Compact & Maneuverable: The backpack design allows access to tight spaces and confined areas with ease. Perfect for cleaning between seats, under furniture, and on stairs. Efficient & Hygienic: The 5-liter capacity allows for extended cleaning sessions. An optional HEPA 14 filter (sold separately) ensures high-quality air filtration. User-Friendly: Features include left/right-handed hose adjustment and an intuitive waist-strap control panel for easy operation. Durable & Sustainable: Made from innovative EPP material, the BVL 3/1 Bp is robust, long-lasting, and 100% recyclable.

Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuum Manufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport. Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene) Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable. Great ergonomics deuter® carrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work. Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions. The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people. Brushless EC drive High wear resistance and long service life. Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity. eco!efficiency mode The eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time. Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed. Increases productivity and safety while working.