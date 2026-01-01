Cage frame attachment kit, large | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.637-007.0Robust cage attachment kit with large protective frame protects the components of the HD 9/21 G and HD 9/23 G/De in the HD Gasoline Advanced range. Including eyelets for loading by crane.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com