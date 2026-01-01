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    CarpetPro Natural Cleaner iCapsol RM 764N OA | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 764N detergent container with label detailing product information and usage.

    CarpetPro Natural Cleaner iCapsol RM 764N OA

    Part number: 6.296-222.0

    Nature-based deep cleaner for carpets and upholstery made of natural and synthetic fibres. With integrated odour absorber and iCapsol technology for easy use without rinsing.
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