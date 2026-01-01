☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Classic Broom PVC 60 cm | Kärcher

    Wooden broom head with black bristles and a metal handle attachment.

    Classic Broom PVC 60 cm

    Part number: 6.999-116.0

    Broom (60 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread. Perfect for the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas.
    Make an enquiry