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    Classic Bucket with round Wringer blue 12 L | Kärcher

    Blue plastic bucket with a black handle, featuring a raised section on one side, set against a white background.

    Classic Bucket with round Wringer blue 12 L

    Part number: 9.212-074.0

    • Bucket 12 l
    • Carry hanger
    • Sieve
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