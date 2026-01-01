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    Classic Bucket with round Wringer red 12 L | Kärcher

    Red plastic bucket with a black handle, featuring a built-in wringer compartment, isolated on a white background.

    Classic Bucket with round Wringer red 12 L

    Part number: 9.212-075.0

    • Bucket 12 l
    • Carry hanger
    • Sieve
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