Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 9.212-073.0
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Working width (cm)
100
Material
100% Cotton
Textile material
Non-Microfiber
Washing temperature (°C)
60
Type of dirt
Loose dirt
Quantity (Pair)
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.9
Package weight (kg)
1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
1000 x 130
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1000 x 130 x 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas