Classic Cotton Dust Mop 120 cm | Kärcher

The open outer fringes – which are specially designed to provide excellent coarse dust pick-up and dust binding around edges and chair and table legs – make the washable, 120 cm wide Kärcher dust mop made from 100 per cent cotton ideal for dry cleaning smooth surfaces in areas heavily filled with objects and furniture, such as classrooms, meeting rooms, sports halls and shopping centres. In addition, the short, open fringes in the central cleaning area have an excellent dust retention capacity – a property which can be further improved by using a dust-binding product. The cotton dust mop with a width of 120 cm is intended for use with the 120 cm dust mop holder.