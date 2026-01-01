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    Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm | Kärcher

    Two beige mop heads with colourful tags, one showing the underside with attachment points.

    Classic Cotton Mop Flaps 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-094.0

    • Flap holder
    • 70% cotton, 30% PET, EU Ecolabel
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water and for removing liquids
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.