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    Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky with Tape 400 g | Kärcher

    Cotton mop head with white label showing Kärcher branding and care instructions, featuring long, beige strands.

    Classic Cotton Mop Kentucky with Tape 400 g

    Part number: 6.999-358.0

    • Mop clamp
    • 100% cotton
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water, shape-retaining tape
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