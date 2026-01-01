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    Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Combo 50 cm | Kärcher

    Two white rectangular mop pads with fringed edges, one facing up and the other down, on a plain white background.

    Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Combo 50 cm

    Part number: 9.212-098.0

    • Pocket and flap holder
    • 70% cotton, 30% PET
    • Universal for cleaning with plenty of water and for removing liquids
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