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    Classic Dust Mop Holder 120 cm | Kärcher

    Metal frame with a central bracket, designed for mounting or attachment, isolated on a white background.

    Classic Dust Mop Holder 120 cm

    Part number: 6.999-108.0

    • Bag holder, rigid connection for secure forward movement
    • Attachment with loop fastening, 120 cm
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