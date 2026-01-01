Classic Dust Mop Holder 60 cm | Kärcher

The Kärcher 60 cm dust mop holder is a lightweight and 360° rotatable mop holder for dust mops (60 cm). As cotton mops may shrink slightly during washing under certain circumstances, the fastening supports can be individually adjusted. The flexible handle connection means that the dust mop holder is ideal for cleaning large areas filled with objects and furniture. In addition, it is easy to reach corners and edges – enabling efficient dusting. The dust mop holder's low weight allows users to work effortlessly and without tiring.