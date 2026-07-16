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    Classic MF Cloth Light red 38 x 38 cm 20 x | Kärcher

    Pink folded microfiber cloth on a white background.

    Classic MF Cloth Light red 38 x 38 cm 20 x

    Part number: 9.212-068.0

    • Microfibre cloth 80% PET, 20% PA
    • 38 × 38 cm, 220 g/m²
    • Universal with mechanism
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.