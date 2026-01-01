Classic Mop Holder Combo 40 cm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Working width (cm)
40
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.4
Package weight (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 110
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
400 x 110 x 150
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas