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    Classic Mop Holder Combo 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey mop head with turquoise accents, featuring a central swivel joint and locking mechanism, viewed from above.

    Classic Mop Holder Combo 40 cm

    Part number: 9.212-095.0

    Combo frame in polyamide.
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