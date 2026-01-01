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    Classic Mop Holder Combo 50 cm | Kärcher

    Grey mop head with turquoise clips and a central swivel joint, viewed from above.

    Classic Mop Holder Combo 50 cm

    Part number: 9.212-096.0

    Combo frame in polyamide.
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