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    Classic Mop Holder Flaps 40 cm | Kärcher

    Grey and turquoise Kärcher mop head with adjustable handle, viewed from above.

    Classic Mop Holder Flaps 40 cm

    Part number: 6.999-098.0

    • Flap holder with block system
    • Traditional application
    • Bucket method
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