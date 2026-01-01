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    Classic Scraper 10 x 120 cm | Kärcher

    Long-handled floor scraper with a grey handle and metal blade, isolated on a white background.

    Classic Scraper 10 x 120 cm

    Part number: 3.345-154.0

    Safe window and floor scraper with blade from Kärcher. 120 cm long.
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