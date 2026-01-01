Classic Scraper 10 x 120 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 3.345-154.0Safe window and floor scraper with blade from Kärcher. 120 cm long.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
105 x 30
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas