Classic Scraper 10 x 25 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-127.0Long scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover, long handle and chromium-plated handle. Replacement blades available.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
105 x 250
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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