☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Classic Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L | Kärcher

    Kärcher cleaning trolley with a blue bucket, grey handle, and green frame on wheels, viewed from the side.

    Classic Single Bucket Kit Uni Wringer 25 L

    Part number: 6.999-207.0

    • Single mobile bucket 25 l
    • Storage basket
    • Manual jaw mop press
    Make an enquiry