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    Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 55 cm | Kärcher

    Metal floor squeegee with a black rubber blade and a sturdy handle attachment, set against a white background.

    Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 55 cm

    Part number: 3.345-177.0

    55 cm wide, reinforced water squeegee specially developed for tough applications.
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