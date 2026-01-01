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    Combination floor tool (dry) | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with adjustable settings, angled view on white background.

    Combination floor tool (dry)

    Part number: 6.906-511.0

    Plastic switchable floor nozzle in nominal size DN 35 and with a width of 270 mm. For cleaning textile and hard surfaces.
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