Crevice nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.885-916.0With the DN 32 plastic crevice nozzle, corners and crevices can be vacuumed quickly and thoroughly. Length: 225 mm. Suitable for LVS 1/2 Bp battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com